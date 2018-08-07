Menu
Login
Tourists flock to a private beach in Makarska. Picture: Rhian Deutrom
Tourists flock to a private beach in Makarska. Picture: Rhian Deutrom
Crime

Australian tourist raped in Croatia

7th Aug 2018 7:10 PM

CROATIAN police are investigating the allegeed rape of a 23-year-old Australian woman in the resort town of Makarska.

The woman has told police she was raped on the beach in the early hours of the morning, the Herald Sun reports.

A Croatian police statement said the woman had arrived at the local hospital's emergency department about 2.30am, but it's not clear which day the woman went to the hospital.

The woman told police she had been raped by an unknown man.

The police statement said she had been under the influence of alcohol and could provide only limited details about her assailant.

Makarska is a popular seaside town on the Makarska Riviera, near the popular tourist spots of Dubrovnik and Split on Croatia's Dalmatian coast.

crime croatia editors picks rape travel

Top Stories

    Koala deaths prompt call for road signage

    Koala deaths prompt call for road signage

    News Ipswich Koala Society vice-president Marilyn Spletter has raised over 90 baby koalas after they were orphaned.

    Gather your pennies for Withcott community auction

    Gather your pennies for Withcott community auction

    News Funds raised will support the Steve Jones Community Centre

    Newcomers claim honours at World Cup showjumping

    Newcomers claim honours at World Cup showjumping

    Horses Young horses show they've got what it takes

    Local Partners