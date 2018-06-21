Menu
Sri Lanka crash Australians killed
News

Australian mum, child killed in Sri Lanka

by Tamsin Rose and staff writers
21st Jun 2018 5:45 AM

AN Australian woman and her four-year-old daughter have died in a highway crash in Sri Lanka.

Local media reports the mother, daughter and two other Australians were travelling in a van when it crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road near Nagoda in the country's south, about two hours south of the capital, Colombo.

The four Australians and the driver of the van were taken to Nagoda Hospital.

Local news website Colombo Page published a photo purporting to be the wrecked van.

Local news website Colombo Page published an image purporting to be the wrecked van the Australians were travelling in. Picture: Colombo Page

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said: "(The department) is providing consular assistance in relation to the death of two Australians and injury of two further Australians in a motor vehicle accident in Sri Lanka, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter.

"Due to privacy obligations we are unable to provide further information."

 

More to come.

