AUSTRALIAN SPIRIT: Top award for Lockyer volunteer hero

Citizen of the Year Aubrey Kilah and Mayor Tanya Milligan. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

A passionate and committed volunteer in the community, Aubrey Kilah was awarded the 2021 Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year on Tuesday.

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan awarded Aubrey, or Aub as he is known, the honour at the official Australia Day ceremony held at the Gatton Shire Hall.

Aub has held the position of president of the local ambulance committee since 1992 and donates two days each week to the Blue Care book sale.

Fittingly, he received a 25-year service medal from the Queensland Ambulance Service for his contributions to the local ambulance committee.

Incredibly generous with his time, Aub has also volunteered with the local swimming club, the Gatton Hospital Auxiliary and the Laidley Chelsea Flower Show.

Aub said he was “proud” to have won the Citizen of the Year award.

“Words cannot explain it,” he told the Gatton Star.

Aub said his main goal is to help the Gatton Ambulance Committee and the Blue Care book sales, fundraising for both organisations.

He also helps organise the annual Lockyer Valley Christmas carnival at the end of each year.

“I am very proud to be dealing with these three organisations,” Aub said.

Aub said he would spend the remainder of Australia Day with his family at home.

“They are very proud,” Aub said.

Cr Milligan said Aub worked tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcomes for the Lockyer Valley region.

“Aub is a passionate and committed volunteer who is a generous and positive member of the Lockyer Valley community,” Cr Milligan said.

Cr Milligan said Aub was the “epitome of the Australian spirit” and a “very worthy recipient” of the Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year award.

Aub said he would love more volunteers to join the organisations he is part of and said every little bit of help goes a long way.

He put the call out to locals from across the region to get involved.

