Menu
Login
Sport

Aussie 7s captain coward punched

James Stannard was coward punched overnight
James Stannard was coward punched overnight
by Jamie Pandaram

AUSTRALIAN rugby sevens captain James Stannard has been hospitalised with a fractured skull after allegedly being coward punched.

Stannard is conscious and believed to be recovering well, having been floored on Coogee Bay Rd outside a kebab shop in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man approached Stannard about 3.10am and punched him in the head, resulting in the rugby player falling back and hitting his head on the pavement.

A 22-year-old man who allegedly punched Stannard fled the scene but was caught by other witnesses and held until police arrived to arrest him.

Stannard was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital.

The 22-year-old British national was taken to Maroubra Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been granted strict conditional bail and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday, April 19.

One of the most popular figures on the Australian sevens scene, 35-year-old Stannard was recently chosen to captain Australia at the coming Commonwealth Games.

Topics:  australian sevens commonwealth games coward punch james stannard

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Man who witnessed the plane crash at Laidley North reflects on watching it go down and his response to the incident.

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

BRUSHING UP: (L-R) CRI Network's Carl Howard, Pastor Rick Armour and Suzie Overell at Gatton's Christian Life Centre.

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Student's get hopping in Easter bonnet parade

EGGCITING: Forest Hill Year 1 student, Jake hopped to it in the school's Easter Bonnet Parade last Wednesday.

Students show off their creations.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Local Partners