Political thriller you need to watch

Anna Torv and Don Hany in a scene from the Foxtel drama Secret City: Under the Eagle.

Anna Torv and Don Hany in a scene from the Foxtel drama Secret City: Under the Eagle.

Australian politics is going through one of its most turbulent and controversial periods in recent history, making a returning drama series all the more intriguing.

The second season of political thriller Secret City: Under the Eagle returns to Foxtel tonight on Fox Showcase at 8.30pm and follows hard-nosed journalist Harriet Dunkley, played by Anna Torv, as she uncovers more shocking truths within the world of the "Canberra bubble".

Think of it as Australian House of Cards.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver joins Torv as the pair reprise their roles in the series, which is unique to Australian TV; predominately made up of family comedy, drama and reality.

Anna Torv plays journalist turned media adviser Harriet Dunkley. Picture: Foxtel

Weaver plays tough as nails Attorney-General Catriona Bailey who is secretly spying for the Chinese, which has potential to impact the military in a big way.

Harriet has only just left prison after challenging the government's Safer Australia rules and is lured back into Canberra's corridors of power as a media adviser, where she discovers Bailey's involvement in the secret program that not even the Prime Minister is aware of.

It sets the six-part series up to discredit democracy and begs the question: Who is really running the country?

The show was filmed in the halls of Parliament House in the nation's capital and at several other locations across Canberra and Sydney.

Wentworth's Danielle Cormack is a new addition to the cast, playing maverick Independent MP Karen Koutoufides, who she admits bares stark similarities to outspoken former senator Jacquie Lambie.

Two-time Oscar nominee Jacqui Weaver returns for the second season. Picture: Foxtel

"It's a very complex drama. The show looks fantastic," Cormack told Foxtel magazine.

"I loved watching the story unfold in terms of the first season, and I hope the second season follows suit. I'm sure it does."

The first series of Secret City, which aired in 2016, was inspired by the best-selling novels The Marmalade Files and The Mandarin Code, written by political journalists Chris Uhlmann and Steve Lewis who join this series as story consultants.

Netflix has picked up season 2 for international distribution, which the streaming giant also did for season 1. It won't be available on Netflix until later in the year.

Secret City: Under the Eagle returns to Foxtel tonight at 8.30pm.