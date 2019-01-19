Menu
Serena Williams reaches out to her vanquished opponent, Dayana Yastremska. Picture: Shuai Zhang
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Don't cry: Serena all class with distraught opponent

18th Jan 2019 2:58 PM

SERENA Williams is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open but instead of celebrating the win, she made time to comfort her young opponent, who was in tears.

It took the 23-time grand slam winner little over an hour to secure a 6-2 6-1 victory. And no sooner was it over did Ukrainian Dayana Yastremeska burst into tears.

"Don't cry," Williams said as she comforted the teenager.

In pursuit of a record equalling 24th major title, Williams complimented her opponent and touched on what it was like to be a young player coming up against big names.

"She was amazing - she came out swinging," Williams said.

"To be so young, she came out ready to go.

"When I was young, every match was intimidating but you go out and do the best you can.

"I played so many people like Martina Hingis and Monica Seles and everyone I faced was in the Hall of Fame.

"Also I forgot Venus - she still intimidates me. You just have to play each match as it comes."

Yastremska had beaten Australian Samantha Stosur in the opening round of the tournament but she was no match for seven-time Open champ Williams, who has only dropped nine games in her first three matches.

William's opponent in the round of 16 on Monday will be either her older sister Venus or world No.1 Simona Halep.  

