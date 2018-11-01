Menu
Australian missionary nun to leave Philippines after almost three decades. Picture: AFP
News

Aussie nun forced to leave Philippines

by AAP
1st Nov 2018 4:39 AM

AUSTRALIAN missionary nun Sister Patricia Fox has said she is planning to leave the Philippines this weekend after a long fight to obtain visa permission to stay, and against a deportation bid by immigration officials.

Her passport was confiscated on Wednesday and given to intelligence officials. Sister Fox, 72, has been a missionary in the Philippines for 27 years.

Earlier this year, the nation's president, Rodrigo Duterte, accused the missionary of meddling in internal politics through involvement in human rights' campaigns.

"If I don't go, they will come to get me," she told AAP.

Her missionary visa expired and she was only allowed to stay until November 3 on a temporary tourist visa.

An application lodged to have that visa extended was refused on Wednesday.

"There is no appeal against refusal of a visa, even if it is unfair," she said.

"The case against me has all been just harassment."

Among other things, Sister Fox has been involved in investigations into extrajudicial killings.

"I can't even now stay to fight against the earlier deportation order," Sister Fox said.

"I will not be going voluntarily, but I will be going."

