Ricciardo puts in a shocker as Hamilton makes history

Daniel Ricciardo has some hard work ahead of him on Sunday.

DANIEL Ricciardo's lack of speed is on show again at Albert Park where world champion Lewis Hamilton has rewritten the record books in his Mercedes.

Ricciardo, competing in his first Grand Prix with Renault. failed to get through the second qualifying session.

He will start tomorrow's race in 12th.

Crossing the line to start the race on pole, Hamilton also wrote himself into the same history as Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher for the most pole positions at the same track.

It also marks the Briton's 58th pole position with Mercedes, which puts him level with Schumacher for most poles with the same team.

The Mercedes were seven tenths ahead of Ferrari, which had most people at the paddock stunned.

"Unbelievable feeling really but we have to keep both feet on the ground," Toto Wolff said afterwards.

"It's one of Lewis'a favourite tracks and Valtteri was not far off so that's great for him.

"We still need to keep it together, it's a long race, there is always a risk. It's great but let's not be too happy."

Ricciardo's teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, finished in 11th.

The midfield battle, which it was believed Renault were at the top of, moved even closer than anticipated during the first qualifying sessions of the season, with just 0.3secs separating Ricciardo in P12 and Kevin Magnussen in P7.

Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean will both start ahead of Ricciardo on the grid on Sunday, as will Kimi Raikkonen in his Alfa Romeo, Sergio Perez in his Racing Point and rookie Lando Norris in his McLaren.

Renault's pace did not look too promising from the offset as Ricciardo only just managed to scrape through Q1 by the skin of his teeth, with only Grosjean acting as a buffer between himself and the first five eliminated drivers.

Hulkenberg's impressive Q1 pace gave Renault some hope that Ricciardo could match that but both drivers were ultimately dismissed before Q3 could get going.

One slight bit of solace for Ricciardo will be the knowledge that his Red Bull replacement Pierre Gasly was unable to even get out of Q1 and will start five places back from him on the grid.

