Menu
Login
Sport

Airport imbroglio: you'd think he committed a massive crime

Security surrounds Steve Smith at Johannesburg Airport.
Security surrounds Steve Smith at Johannesburg Airport.
by David Davutovic in Johannesburg

A SOLITARY Steve Smith was hung out to dry during his Johannesburg Airport ambush, according to former Test quick Brendon Julian.

The Fox Sports commentator revealed it was impossible to "connect" with the Australian team in the South Africa series, which has descended into farce.

Julian sensed trouble was brewing, declaring it was a shame such an episode had to be the circuit-breaker.

Smith, who left the team hotel in Johannesburg around noon after a final emotional embrace with Cameron Bancroft and several staff, was heckled as police and security guards struggled to contain the situation.

"Purely based on the images I saw (on TV), I don't know (for certain) if he was alone or ushered through airport security, he (appeared) to make his own way, with a plain T-shirt and cap on,'' Julian said.

"He's suddenly gone from captain and having the protection from those who are happy to be by his side for every movement, all of a sudden shunted and shoved through the airport.

"You'd think he committed a massive crime, that it was more severe.

Security surrounds Steve Smith at Johannesburg Airport.
Security surrounds Steve Smith at Johannesburg Airport.
 

"He's still an Australian cricketer. I'm not blaming Cricket Australia, but it didn't look good.

"He hasn't match fixed. Yes, he made an error and the culture needs to be fixed, but when I saw him walking through the airport, I thought is it really that bad?

"I felt that was brutal. They're paying a huge price."

Despite CA's insistence that the bans were strictly related to the "sandpaper-gate" investigation, Julian believes Warner has paid for past sins.

He said the cultural car crash had been unfolding for a while and the players did not understand the gravity of the situation when they first fronted the media.

"That first presser, in their widest dreams they did not think it was going to be such an issue, which to me gets back to culture,'' he said.

"The first Test it was on, you felt after the first Test that something was brewing.

"You felt you could not connect with this Australian team. Everyone has got to take responsibility.

 

Cameron Bancroft also attracted plenty of attention.
Cameron Bancroft also attracted plenty of attention.

"It was the win-at-all-costs attitude and pushing the boundaries.

"Much of the behaviour (like sledging) was unwarranted, if not stamped on by (CA high performance chief) Pat Howard or whoever. Those things start to fester.

"I haven't been happy with the culture. They were far too aggressive, at times stepped over the line.

"It's just very sad it's taken something like this to bring it to a head. All of a sudden they're saying it should be changed. It should've happened a long time before.

"I felt it (the style) was very aggressive in the Ashes campaign."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  ball tampering brendon julian cameron bancroft south africa test series steve smith

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Don't be foolish on April 1

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day.

It's time to check your smoke alarm is working

Jillian's makeover is inspiring others to change

TRANSFORMATION: A special afternoon tea was held at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre for Jillian Davis to reveal her new look to friends and family.

Two years later and Jillian Davis is nearly 50 kilograms lighter.

Local Partners