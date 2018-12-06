Menu
Login
Cricket

India four down at lunch as quicks run riot

by David Campbell
6th Dec 2018 12:18 PM
Pat Cummins strikes a telling blow as Virat Kohli departs.
Pat Cummins strikes a telling blow as Virat Kohli departs.

INDIA are on the ropes at lunch on day one against Australia, with their top order failing spectacularly as the vaunted Australian pace attack ran riot

India's top three all fell inside the first hour, with talismanic captain Virat Kohli falling to a stunning Usman Khawaja catch off Pat Cummins for just 3 to leave the tourists in tatters.

Rohit Sharma (15 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (11 not out) took the tourists to lunch at 4-56 in a stunning session for Australia.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc knocked over India's openers KL Rahul (2) and Murali Vijay (11) cheaply to put the visitors firmly on the back foot in scorching conditions in Adelaide.

Hazlewood had his second when Ajinkya Rahane was drawn into a false shot to another wider delivery, caught by Peter Handscomb for 11.

More Stories

adelaide oval australia v india cricket first test virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Santa Claus spotted entering the Lockyer

    BREAKING: Santa Claus spotted entering the Lockyer

    News It's suspected the large jolly individual will attend an event in the main street.

    • 6th Dec 2018 2:35 PM
    Lawn mower causes blaze

    Lawn mower causes blaze

    News Fire crews have been called to the scene.

    Somerset council announces new CEO

    Somerset council announces new CEO

    News Jason Bradshaw announced as Somerset CEO

    Plans for new regional park continue to develop

    Plans for new regional park continue to develop

    News Council are seeking feedback to finalise plans for the new park.

    Local Partners