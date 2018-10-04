Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

NO CHANGE: Mayors of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset have no plans to change Australia Day.

WHILE the Australia Day debate continues across the nation, the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions will not follow suit of other regions pushing to change the date.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said January 26 was a day for Australians to unite in appreciation of the nation.

"Australia Day is inclusive and recognises all Australians and I do not believe we should change the day or the celebrations that occur on this day,” CrLehmann said.

"Australia Day is, and has always been, a day where we all come together and celebrate what's great about being Australian and put aside our differences.”

Both Somerset and Lockyer Valley Regional Councils will continue to hold their Australia Day award ceremonies on January 26.

Lockyer Mayor Tanya Milligan said the day recognised the region's diversity, often referring to it as a "patchwork quilt”.

"It is about recognising our past, looking out for each other, appreciating where I live, those around me and opportunities that are available to us in this very lucky country,” Cr Milligan said.

Spirit of the Valley president Idell Wadley, who organises multicultural events across the Lockyer Valley including Naidoc and Colours of the Lockyer, said changing the date would better reflect modern Australia.

"Changing the date will not change the past, however I think August 10 would be a significant date that better reflects a modern Australia,” Ms Wadley said.

"This was the date the referendum response became law and all Australians were recognised and counted.”