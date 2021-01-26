‘Australia Day is about resilience’: Federal MPs reflection

Federal MP for Wright, Scott Buchholz says residents from “Withcott in the west to Forest Hill in the east” will come together on Australia Day to reflect, respect and celebrate the “extraordinary events” of the past 12-months in the local community.

Mr Buchholz said the January 26, “perhaps more than any other Australia Day in living memory”, is a day to acknowledge that “we are all part of the story of Australia”.

Reflecting on a year of drought, fire and pandemic, Mr Buchholz said Australia Day provided the opportunity to reflect on the “selfless and courageous sacrifice” of first responders and frontline workers who put the safety and wellbeing of other before their own.

“We celebrate the resilience of communities and the spirit of helping, giving and supporting that defines us as Australians,” Mr Buchholz said.

Mr Buchholz said Australia Day was not just about the past year – it was about more than 65,000 years of shared history.

“We also reflect on our nation’s history, which began tens of thousands of years ago with the First Australians – the world’s oldest living culture,” Mr Buchholz said.

“Australia’s place in the world is built on our shared values of respect for freedom of the individual, democracy, commitment to the rule of law and equality of opportunity,” Mr Buchholz said.

Weighing in on debate surrounding the changing of the date of Australia Day, Mr Buchholz said “we all have different views and backgrounds but Australia Day is a day to respect and share the stories”.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.