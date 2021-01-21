Australia Day celebrations to reflect on year of extremes

During the past year, our nation has faced fire, flood, drought and the coronavirus pandemic.

The region has certainly borne the brunt of the impact of the ongoing drought.

Australia Day will present an opportunity to reflect on recent challenges, respect those who put others before themselves and celebrate our nation’s resilience and unity.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will mark the occasion in many ways across the region and will also present its Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony as part of the day’s line-up of events.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the awards were an opportunity to recognise the contributions made on a cultural, environmental, sporting and community level throughout the Lockyer Valley.

“This year it is so important to recognise the groups and individuals in our community who have positively contributed to the Lockyer Valley as we live through the current pandemic,” Cr Milligan said.

Cr Milligan said COVID-19 had changed how many of the region’s community and sporting groups operated and highlighted their abilities to adapt and continue to be part of the community.

Cr Milligan offered her congratulations to all the local nominees for the various awards categories.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, ﻿January 26, at the Gatton Shire Hall, with doors opening from 8.30am for a 9am start.

Other activities will also be available at the Laidley and Gatton historical villages.

The Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum will host a flag-raising ceremony at 10am, as well as kids activities throughout the day in addition to a Light Horse troop display, live entertainment, wood working, blacksmithing and various other displays between 8.30am and 2pm.

The Gatton and District Historical Village will also hold a Light Horse display, stationary engines and a blacksmithing display between 9am and 3pm.

Visit www.lockyervalleytickets.com.au to book your free tickets for all venues.



More stories by Hugh Suffell.