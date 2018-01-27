Australia Day 2018: Lockyer and Brisbane Valley wrap-up

YABBIE races, ice-cream eating contests and cow-pat throwing competitions were some of the ways Lockyer Valley residents enjoyed Australia Day.

Many families took a wander back through time at the Laidley Pioneer Village Museum with demonstrations on blacksmithing, wool spinning and corn cracking while others simply came for the ice-cream eating.

Ipswich visitors Vince and Francoise Cannon said it was their first time at the village and were "very impressed" with the expertise and energy of the volunteers.

Meanwhile in Forest Hill, punters urged their yabbies to the finish line at the Lockyer Hotel, which was helping raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Yabbie racing at Forest Hill: Contestents egg on their yabbies to win the Lockyer Hotel's yabbie races, with proceeds donated to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Across the opposite end of the valley, Helidon RSL's community celebrations got messy with water-bomb and cow-pat tossing competitions.

Helidon Australia Day sack races: Contestants battle it out for the Helidon sack race champion title on Australia Day 2018.

Beating the heat on Australia Day turned out to be quite easy for Somerset residents as many flocked to the pools and their local pubs to cool off.

In Esk, families took advantage of free entry to the pool and enjoyed a variety of water activities, including the bombing competition - won by Esk man Matt Cook.

Gabrielle Lee and Ashleigh Pech said they appreciated the opportunity to chill by the pool, especially given the beautiful weather last Friday.

ESk pool bombing competition: Esk residents made their splash at the Australia Day pool bombing competition.

Despite being more than 100 kilometres from the Coast, residents from Esk and its surrounds were able to enjoy a 'beach party' at the Esk Hotel.

Matt Baker and Ben Carmont, who sported matching mullets with pride, said it was a great idea as the kids were kept entertained building sandcastles while they could kick back with a beverage.

Read more about the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regional Council Australia Day Awards here.