Australia Day 2018: Lockyer and Brisbane Valley wrap-up

Neil Stuhmcke and 'Mr Ted' volunteered at the Laidley Pioneer Museum Australia Day celebrations, Jan 26 2018.
Neil Stuhmcke and 'Mr Ted' volunteered at the Laidley Pioneer Museum Australia Day celebrations, Jan 26 2018.
YABBIE races, ice-cream eating contests and cow-pat throwing competitions were some of the ways Lockyer Valley residents enjoyed Australia Day.

Many families took a wander back through time at the Laidley Pioneer Village Museum with demonstrations on blacksmithing, wool spinning and corn cracking while others simply came for the ice-cream eating.

 

Ipswich visitors Vince and Francoise Cannon said it was their first time at the village and were "very impressed" with the expertise and energy of the volunteers.

Meanwhile in Forest Hill, punters urged their yabbies to the finish line at the Lockyer Hotel, which was helping raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

 

Across the opposite end of the valley, Helidon RSL's community celebrations got messy with water-bomb and cow-pat tossing competitions.

Beating the heat on Australia Day turned out to be quite easy for Somerset residents as many flocked to the pools and their local pubs to cool off.

In Esk, families took advantage of free entry to the pool and enjoyed a variety of water activities, including the bombing competition - won by Esk man Matt Cook.

Gabrielle Lee and Ashleigh Pech said they appreciated the opportunity to chill by the pool, especially given the beautiful weather last Friday.

Despite being more than 100 kilometres from the Coast, residents from Esk and its surrounds were able to enjoy a 'beach party' at the Esk Hotel.

Matt Baker and Ben Carmont, who sported matching mullets with pride, said it was a great idea as the kids were kept entertained building sandcastles while they could kick back with a beverage.

Read more about the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regional Council Australia Day Awards here.

Topics:  australia day 2018 brisbane valley esk hotel esk pool forest hill hotel helidon rsl laidley pioneer village museum leukaemia foundation lockyer valley team j&j

