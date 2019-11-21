Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.
Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.
News

Australia aids Samoa with measles outbreak

by Matt Coughlan
21st Nov 2019 12:38 PM

AUSTRALIA has sent a specialist team of nurses, doctors and public health experts to Samoa as the Pacific nation grapples with one of its worst measles outbreaks.

At least 16 deaths have been confirmed with more than 1170 cases recorded, mostly affecting babies and children.

Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.

"An Australian Medical Assistance Team will work alongside Samoan health personnel to provide urgent care to critically ill patients, support vaccinations and develop public health messages," Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

"The team has also established a portable eight-bed critical care unit to ensure the most vulnerable patients receive the care they need."

Senator Payne encouraged Australians travelling to Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.

Last week, Samoa declared a state of emergency in response to rising infection rates.

More Stories

australian aid foreign aid measles outbreak somoa

Just In

    How snakes got their slither

    How snakes got their slither
    • 21st Nov 2019 1:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NATIONAL AG DAY: 10 farmers tell what they love about ag

        NATIONAL AG DAY: 10 farmers tell what they love about ag

        News It’s National Ag Day, and a chance to celebrate the men and women who put food on our tables and clothes on our backs

        Deck the halls and don the lights for chance to win

        Deck the halls and don the lights for chance to win

        News The Somerset Regional Council’s annual Christmas lights competition is back for...

        Scientists build melanoma risk profile

        premium_icon Scientists build melanoma risk profile

        News 420 of the participants developed melanoma for the first time

        Apprentice numbers in free fall across state

        premium_icon Apprentice numbers in free fall across state

        News Queensland has recorded a dramatic drop in apprentice numbers