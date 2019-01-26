Aussies unite in celebration of our national day

CELEBRATIONS: Citizen of the year Graham Evans and his family are celebrating the win.

CELEBRATIONS: Citizen of the year Graham Evans and his family are celebrating the win. Meg Bolton

MORE than a hundred people travelled from close and afar for the annual Somerset Australia Day Awards Presentation and Citizenship Ceremony.

Graham Evans was named Somerset Citizen of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the community spanning more than five decades.

Mr Evans said he was flattered to win the prestigious award.

The Toogoolawah local planned to celebrate the award with a family lunch at the local Thai restaurant.

Ariah Edwards won Citizen of the Year for dedicating much of her young life to being a positive role model.

In 2018, she was one of six baton bearers for the Somerset region and proudly carried the baton through Kilcoy as part of the Commonwealth Games celebrations.

Other award winners included accomplished equestrian rider, Taylah Smith who took out the Australia Day Sports Award, Noela Lowein won the cultural award and the Lions Club of Esk won the Community Group of the Year Award.