Aussie sorry for shocking homophobic slur

WWE star Rhea Ripley has issued an apology after calling a fan "a stupid motherf***ing f****t" during a live stream.

The shocking homophobic slur occurred as the 22-year-old Aussie took part in an online video session that allowed fans to be insulted in Spanish or Australian slang if they tipped $15, The Sun reports.

Ripley, who was the first-ever UK Women's Champion, then raised eyebrows as she let rip at one fan as part of the gimmick. She immediately faced a huge backlash after the clip quickly went viral.

But Ripley, real name Demi Bennett, broke character to issue a heartfelt apology via her Twitter account.

She wrote: "I know a lot of you are upset with me after tonight, but I just wanted to publically (sic) say that I am sorry.

"My brain to mouth filter came down for a second and I forgot that some words are a big no-no to a lot of people.

"I am a firm believer that everyone should be treated equally, whether that be race or sexual orientation.

"With that said, I just wanted to say how dearly sorry I am to everyone that was offended by my choice of words tonight."

Ripley is currently signed to WWE as part of the NXT UK brand and has impressed everyone with her abilities in the ring.

Rhea Ripley quickly realised her mistake.

She debuted Down Under for Melbourne City Wrestling in 2014 but her talents quickly caught the eye of wrestling icon Triple H, who snapped her up in 2017 as she competed in the Mae Young Classic.

Her crowning moment arrived last year when she took part in an eight-woman tournament to crown the inaugural NXT UK Women's Championship.

After overcoming Xia Brookside and Dakota Kai, Ripley went on to claim the gold by defeating Toni Storm in the final.

She fended off the challenges of Kai, Isla Dawn and Deonna Purrazzo before her reign was ended by Storm at the first-ever NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January.

Just a few weeks later she appeared on the main roster by entering the Women's Royal Rumble in the No. 24 slot.

Ripley eliminated Kacy Catanzaro, Dana Brooke, and Zelina Vega in an impressive effort until her hopes of winning were stopped by Bayley.

