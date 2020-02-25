Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman is accused of encouraging and trying to help a person trying to travel to Syria and Iraq in 2016 to fight with Islamic State, the Victorian Joint Terrorism Team alleges.
The woman is accused of encouraging and trying to help a person trying to travel to Syria and Iraq in 2016 to fight with Islamic State, the Victorian Joint Terrorism Team alleges.
Crime

Aussie woman up on terror charges

25th Feb 2020 6:54 PM

A 22-year-old woman faces life imprisonment after being charged with terror offences in Victoria.

The woman is accused of encouraging and trying to help a person trying to travel to Syria and Iraq in 2016 to fight with Islamic State, the Victorian Joint Terrorism Team alleges.

She also allegedly formed an online association with an Australian male fighter and member of Islamic State in Syria and supported him in his role with Islamic State in 2015.

She faces life imprisonment over three charges including associating with a terrorist organisation; recruiting a person to participate in the activities of a terrorist organisation; and performing services for a person intending to enter a foreign country and engage in hostile activity.

The accused will face the Magistrates Court in Melbourne today.

This investigation has not identified any current or impending threat to the community.

Police continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity they see or hear to the National Security Hotline on 1800 123 400 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

charges crime islamic state terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nude skydivers will fall from skies on Saturday

        premium_icon Nude skydivers will fall from skies on Saturday

        News It’s going to be raining naked men and women all in the name of charity as 25 nude skydivers jump over Toogoolawah

        Every Lockyer, Somerset prep to appear in special feature

        premium_icon Every Lockyer, Somerset prep to appear in special feature

        News PREP students across the Lockyer and Somerset, will have their photo taken for a...

        Veteran cricketers formalise new union with weekend matchup

        Veteran cricketers formalise new union with weekend matchup

        News Cricket teams have officiate their merger with a mixed team game

        TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

        News Shopper caught up in the manhunt for an armed robber.