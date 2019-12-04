Aussie woman slashed with machete in Bali bag snatch

Surfer Roser Pie Leal, 40, attempted to defend her bag from a thief, who produced a machete and slashed her hands and shoulder.

An Australian woman has been slashed with a machete in a botched hand bag snatch at Bali's popular surf region of Uluwatu.

Surfer Roser Pie Leal, 40, was returning from the beach when she was attacked by a man on a motorcycle in the parking lot of the famous Thomas beach.

The Australian attempted to defend her bag from the thief, who produced a machete and slashed her hands and shoulder. Ms Leal was immediately taken to hospital where she was given a blood transfusion and her wounds were treated.

Police arrest Arjuna Wiranata over the robbery. Picture. Zul Edoardo

Mr Leal, who was born in Barcelona and holds Australian citizenship, and her friend Azul Jacomet were returning from the beach when they noticed a man riding a bike toward them.

South Kuta police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said that Ms Leal hung her bag on the mirror of her motorcycle to put it out of reach.

The man demanded that Ms Leal hand over her bag, but she refused which is when he produced the machete and attacked her.

The thief snatched Ms Leal's bag that contained a mobile phone, money and credit cards and fled the scene on his motor bike.

"The suspect approached the victim and pulled the victim's bag. The victim tried to defend the bag. The victim's friend then ran for help. When she returned, she found the victim had been injured on the right hand, left hand and shoulder due to machete attacks," Mr Sooai said.

On Monday, Indonesian police detained Arjuna Wiranata, 25, and named him as a suspect in the crime that carries a maximum sentence to nine years in jail.

Evidence found on the man includes a black iPhone X that belongs to Ms Leal.

"The suspect did not have money to pay for (his partner's) childbirth at the hospital," Mr Soosai said, suggesting the motive for the crime.

Ms Leal spent several days in a Balinese hospital being treated for the trauma and has now been released.