Woman’s ‘amazing’ fix for rotten teeth

A WOMAN has shared her incredible smile transformation - after having her "rotten" teeth replaced with sparkly new crowns.

The Aussie woman travelled to Seminyak in Bali for the $5600 treatment and was so thrilled with her results, she shared the pictures on Facebook.

Kate from Perth transformed her appearance during the cosmetic surgery getaway, undergoing a "whole mouth reconstruction" during a 10-day trip, the Daily Mail Australia reports.

"I am so bloody pleased and impressed with how well everything went and turned out with my new teeth," she reportedly wrote on Facebook.

"It has basically changed my life."

Australian woman Kate from Perth went to Seminyak Bali for a “whole mouth reconstruction”.

The delighted patient went on to explain she had her rotten teeth replaced with eight crowns on the bottom and five crowns on the top at Sunset Dental - as well as a bridge of three crowns.

Each crown cost $350, setting Kate back $5600 in total.

"It wasn't painful because I was numbed all over," she told users in an unnamed Facebook group, adding "some teeth were still a little sensitive to air and water".

More and more Australians are heading overseas for dental care because of the expensive costs involved here.

According to Choice, Australians pay upwards of $1500 per crown on home ground, making the average procedure much more expensive.

By that figure, Kate's transformation would have cost $24,000, meaning her trip to Indonesia saved her over $18,000.

"I did some research and built up the confidence to check out how it could be done," she explained in her lengthy post, adding she had to visit the dentist three times during her 10-day trip.

"I had a few days between visits and about a five-day wait for the last appointment, but I'm pretty sure it could have been done earlier. I stayed 10 nights by choice.

"I could not be happier, and I without a doubt would recommend having dental work done here."

It's not clear why Kate's teeth were in such poor health, but Australia is known for its exorbitant dental care costs - something many users commented on.

"Australia need to step up and make dental more affordable," one user wrote online.

Another said: "Time Australia does something about dentist charging same as house deposit! So many countries do same job and better for so much less...The prices here in Aus are crazy! ...and families can't afford it."

Others said the treatment - which was a quarter of the price she would have paid at home - was "incredible".

"Look out world, here she comes," one person said.

"Oh wow. What an amazing transformation," another agreed.

News.com.au have contacted Sunset Dental for comment.

