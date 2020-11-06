Queenslander wins $20m in Powerball

A lucky Australian has walked away with $20 million in Thursday's Powerball draw.

Thursday night's winning numbers are 24, 3, 13, 2, 35, 14, 21 and the Powerball number 12.

One ticket holder from Queensland will take home the $20 million division one prize.

Two people will walk away with their share of the $447,630.90 division two prize pool.

RELATED: Follow our lottery coverage here

The Powerball numbers will be drawn at 8.30pm (AEST) on Thursday.

RELATED: 'Worst morning' turned around with big win

This is the seventh time in 2020 a Powerball jackpot of $20 million has been offered to Australian lottery players.

So far in 2020, there have been 10 Powerball division one winners who have taken home a total of $400 million in division one prize money.

The last time Powerball was won at $20 million was in July when a young man from NSW said he went from "having little to being insanely rich".

The winner said he planned to use his prize to buy his parents a new house, spoil himself to a car and sky boat, and plan a future holiday to Las Vegas.

RELATED: Man's double lotto win after ticket mistake

So far in 2020, there have been 10 Powerball division one winners.

"This changes everything for me and for my whole family," he exclaimed to The Lott when he heard the news. "I am with my mum now and she's crying. She can't say a word.

"This is the best phone call I have ever received. This is the best day of my life! I have gone from having little to being insanely rich," he said.

So far in 2020, there have been four Powerball division one wins land in the Sunshine State, four in NSW and two have been snagged by Victorian players.

"After the year that has been 2020, just imagine how quickly things could turn around if you won $20 million," The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said.

Originally published as Aussie wins $20m in tonight's Powerball