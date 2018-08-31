Aussie teen de Minuar marches on at US Open

Australia's Alex De Minaur heads for victory over America's Frances Tiafoe in their round-two match at the US Open. Picture: Al Bello/Getty

UNLIKE Nick Kyrgios, fellow Australian Alex de Minaur has made a fuss-free entry to the third round of the US Open in New York.

The teenage ace could hardly have been more impressive in taking out highly rated young American Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-0 5-7 6-2 to reach the last 32 for the second successive grand slam.

A year older and ranked one place higher than 19-year-old de Minaur, world No.44 Tiafoe played some blinding tennis at times.

But he was soundly beaten as the Sydney-born, Spain-raised talent showcased his relentless counter-attack, mixed with some great guile, to break Tiafoe eight times in the two-hour, 39-minute match-up.

"I had to play my best tennis today," de Minaur said.

"All credit to Frances, I just had to be very tough throughout the whole match and try to keep my concentration and not get down on myself and always stay positive.

"That's pretty much got me the win today."

Even when he suffered his only lapse, losing the third set, de Minaur displayed maturity beyond his teenage years to remain focused.

"I went and changed my clothes and tried to re-set and tell myself that I am indeed two sets to one up and that I just had to play one more good set and I would get the win," de Minaur said.

"It's all about that positive mindset."

De Minaur next plays either Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, or Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz for a spot in the second week of the season's final major.

- AAP