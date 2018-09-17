Sharks swoop on silver in World Cup

A HIGHLY motivated Australian men's water polo team has claimed silver - in a best yet performance - at the FINA World Cup Final, despite going down to Hungary 4-10.

While they had no answer to Hungary's dominant second half, the Sharks' campaign was one of their strongest in recent years, signalling positive signs ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Aussie Sharks captain Aaron Younger, who was named player of the tournament, said every member in the squad should be extremely proud of their achievement.

"We set this tournament as our benchmark event, so to walk away with the silver medal is great," Younger said.

"The work that boys have put together over the last months and even years, has been huge."

The Aussie Sharks were beaten by European heavyweight Hungary in the final. Picture: Courtesy of Facebook

"We are one of the only nations in the top five that is an amateur side with most our guys holding down full-time jobs and study while training to compete against the best in the world.

"I think tonight's result came down to complete exhaustion, both emotionally and physically.

"We had a short time to back up today after the penalty shootout against Germany, plus we had a big quarter-final against Croatia."

Head coach Elvis Fatovic said the result had been a long time coming for the Sharks.

"This has definitely been a great week for all of us. The boys really played well. Six games in six days was very demanding and for our draw, we didn't have one easy game," Fatovic said.

"At an Olympics or world championships you would normally have a day off after each game, so to play six in a row is a big challenge and we did well."

The Sharks opening proceedings in the final with a goal through Joe Kayes, but at the end of the first period trialled 1-2 and slipped further behind in the second quarter to be down 2-4 at half-time.

From there it was all Hungary as its precision attack overpowered the Australians despite the desperate deeds from dual Olympician goalkeeper Joel Dennerley.

Hungary had dominated throughout the tournament and tightened the screws in the third period, with the Sharks held scoreless as the favourites converted on four occasions.

Aussies Aaron Younger and Andrew Ford scored in the final period but Hungary was not to be denied, scoring two more goals to run out a comprehensive winner 10-4.