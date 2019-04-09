Aussie rules prepares to make a return to the Lockyer

COMING BACK: After a successful community coaching session with Brisbane Lions players this year, AFL is preparing to return to the Lockyer Valley.

COMING BACK: After a successful community coaching session with Brisbane Lions players this year, AFL is preparing to return to the Lockyer Valley. Dominic Elsome

Aussie Rules: Get ready to make a mark and kick some goals - AFL is coming back to the Valley.

AFL Queensland has announced it will be pushing to re-establish Aussie rules in the region and work has already begun.

AFL Darling Downs competition and club development manager Mitchell Simpson said the code was focusing on entry programs in the region and his newly created role was part of the work to grow the sport in the area.

"A big portion of that is to increase the resources given to our clubs and regional centres in terms of their health and sustainability of football,” Simpson said.

"It's a big investment from AFL Queensland into some of the regional areas.”

Auskick centres in Gatton and Laidley have already run for term one with about 50 participants.

Simpson said plans were moving forward to expand the entry points for Lockyer Valley juniors, including establishing a localised junior competition.

"Next term we're looking at schools, trying to engage around 60 to 70 new kids as well. Ultimately we want to build towards establishing a junior club in 2020. We want to build from the ground up again.”

He said while AFL had struggled in Queensland, in recent years it had come along in "leaps and bounds” and the code wanted to expand further.

"We really want to make sure we have a strong footprint of AFL in the region.”

He said the grassroots approach would start at junior level before building up towards senior competitions. "As soon as they're picking up a ball, we want them to be picking up an AFL ball,” he said.