Aussie pole vaulter readies for Games at Sunshine Coast meet

PREPARING: Pole vaulter Lisa Campbell practices at the University of the Sunshine Coast. John McCutcheon
Steele Taylor
by

TRACK & FIELD: Sunshine Coast-trained pole vaulter Lisa Campbell warmed up for the Commonwealth Games with a solid showing at an International Invitation Meet on Saturday.

The 25-year-old fine-tuned her jumps against a handful of European athletes at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"I think it's important to come into the Commonwealth Games with some consistency and today it was about doing that, replicating what we've been doing at training.”

"We jumped across the V which was cool, with the wind, and I was happy with the day.”

Campbell, who burst into the national team under the guidance of coach Ray Boyd, cleared 4.10m with ease.

She took three attempts to surpass 4.20m, with a small but vocal local crowd cheering her on, before fading at 4.30m.

Campbell's personal best is 4.25m but has managed 4.40m at training.

She will get her Gold Coast campaign under way on April 13.

The USC meet attracted international and local athletes, who competed in a variety of events.

Topics:  commonwealth games lisa campbell ray boyd university of the sunshine coast university of the sunshine coast athletics club usc sport

The Sunshine Coast Daily

