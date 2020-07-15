Aussie mum ‘fears for life’ after Bali prison hell

Exclusive: Byron Bay mother Sara Connor fears for her life as she prepares to leave Bali after her release from the notorious Kerobokan Prison on Thursday.

Prison officials have grave concerns for 49-year-old Connor's safety as cop killers are a prime target for revenge in Bali as soon as they leave prison.

Connor was serving four years for her involvement in the grisly and fatal bashing of a policeman on Kuta beach in 2016 with her former boyfriend, British-born DJ David Taylor, who remains in jail.

Sara Connor inside the prison kitchen. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

The corrections division head of the Law and Human Right ministry's Bali office, Mr Suprapto said a prisoner was recently murdered in Sulawesi upon his release from jail for killing a policeman.

"We want to ensure her safety when she is released from prison. We don't want another revenge killing. Her safety is our consideration. Case where victims are police officers can attract persecution," Mr Suprapto said.

With reduced flights between Bali and Australia, Connor may be held in the detention cell at the airport to wait for a flight. She will arrive to a further two weeks of confinement in quarantine.

Sara Connor listens to the judge as she is sentenced. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

The 49-year-old mother of two, who has retrained as a hairdresser while inside, is a loner who does little more than smoke and drink coffee while waiting to be reunited with her sons, who are now aged 13 and 15.

She barely speaks Indonesian, further isolating her from the prison population. She shares a cell with half a dozen local women, who are mainly small-time thieves and drug convicts, as well as the infamous 'Ibu Made', who is doing time for the death of the three-month-old baby.

Connor famously lashes out at anyone - guard or fellow inmate - who she fears is surreptitiously taking her photograph as a souvenir.

This paranoia is only likely to grow during the two weeks of quarantine she will endure on her arrival home.

Sara Connor and David Taylor during the police re-enactment of the officer’s death. Picture: Zul Eduardo

Prison insiders say that Connor rejects exercise, arts and craft activities and even food.

Despite learning hairdressing, briefly working in the kitchen and exploring painting, she no longer partakes in any jail activities.

"Sara keeps to herself and is not friendly. Not to anyone. She didn't participate in our recent fashion show and never gets involved with dance, or anything that the jail asks her to be part of," one prisoner, who did not want to be named, said.

"She thinks people will sell her photo and is crazy and paranoid about that. She loves her ciggies and coffee and hanging out in a quiet corner."

The Aussie mum shields her face after being sentenced in March 2017. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Connor struck up a friendship with British death row granny Lindsay Sandiford, who was sentenced to death for smuggling cocaine in 2013, but they had a recent falling out.

Sara Connor’s 2016 mugshot. Picture: Supplied

Connor befriended an Arab card skimmer, who was transferred to another prison last week for bashing a guard.

"She's very sad and a very moody person," a charity worker, who also did not want to be named, said.

David Taylor taking part in the police re-enactment on Kuta beach. Picture: Zul Eduardo

Connor today appears to be the polar opposite of the woman described in a book of 78 character references from family and friends that was a loving ode to her goodness when it was presented to the court during her trial.

At the time Connor told journalists that she hoped God would give her two sons strength to endure the situation.

"If this is what God has planned for my life, to punish me so harshly and deprive my children of their mother, I hope he will give my children the strength to cope," she said.

Sara Connor and David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court. Picture: AAP

However, she has not found God in Hotel K - the nickname for the jail - and does not attend church inside the building that was opened in 1979 to house 300 inmates rather than the 1400 it contains today.

Connor and her former boyfriend, 38-year-old British national David Taylor who was once a dreadlocked toy boy called DJ Nutzo, were found guilty of the deadly assault of Balinese police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose broken body had 42 bloody wounds, including shocking head injuries, was found on Kuta beach in August 2016.

Connor, who has always maintained her innocence, offered $2500 in compensation to Mr Sudarsa's widow but the proposal was rebuffed.

