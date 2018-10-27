Aussie man accused of grooming children for sex online

A man will face court today after being extradited from Victoria following an investigation into the alleged online grooming of children for sex. Photo: NSW Police

A NSW man has been arrested for allegedly grooming children online for sex in the United States and NSW.

He will face court today where police will allege he engaged in highly-sexualised conversations and sent sexually-explicit images and videos.

Police will tell the court in court the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl from Arizona and later, a 14-year-old girl from NSW.

The man has been extradited from Victoria following an investigation from Strike Force Trawler detectives into the alleged online grooming of children for sex.

In June 2018, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began an investigation following a referral from officers at the Internet Crimes Against Children Investigations, Criminal Investigations Bureau, Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Arizona in the United States.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives travelled to Wagga Wagga in late September but were unable to find the man.

An arrest warrant was subsequently applied for and granted.

As a result of further inquiries, Victoria Police detectives from Cobram arrested a 41-year-old man at a home at Strathmerton, Victoria, about 8.20am on Thursday.

He later appeared at Shepparton Magistrates' Court, where Strike Force Trawler detectives applied for and were granted his extradition to NSW.

Detetives escorted the man to Albury Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of use carriage service to groom person under 16 years for sex, and two counts of use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16.

He has been refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court later today.

Investigations are continuing.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing CEIU investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children through the internet and related telecommunications devices.

CEIU conducts regular covert online investigations and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

Anyone with information about internet predators should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/