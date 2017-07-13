22°
News

'Aussie Joe' Bugner backs battler Jeff Horn

Lachlan Mcivor
| 13th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
LEGEND: Boxing icon Joe Bugner, with the Withcott Hotel owner Neil Simpson, was guest speaker at the Famous Mud Crab Lunch, which raised almost $9000 for the AEIOU Foundation in support of children with autism.
LEGEND: Boxing icon Joe Bugner, with the Withcott Hotel owner Neil Simpson, was guest speaker at the Famous Mud Crab Lunch, which raised almost $9000 for the AEIOU Foundation in support of children with autism. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BOXING: In the course of his career, Joe Bugner has stood face to face with some of the biggest and baddest fighters in the history of boxing.

The heavyweight held numerous championships and stepped into the ring against - and defeated - some of the greatest of all time, including conquering Henry Cooper, battling Joe Frazier and going the distance in two legendary bouts with Muhammad Ali.

More than 100 people packed the Withcott Hotel to listen to Bugner speak at the Famous Mud Crab Lunch last Friday, which raised $8950 for the AEIOU Foundation in support of children with autism.

In 1969, he met Ali for the first time and although he was labelled "the ugliest white boy” the American had ever seen, it was the start of a close bond between the two fighters.

They would go on to face off in the ring in Las Vegas in 1973 and again in Kuala Lumpur two years later, with Ali winning both fights on decision.

Bugner was saddened to hear of his friend's passing in June last year.

"Without any exaggeration I shed a tear for Muhammad, because he and I go way back,” Bugner said.

Bugner and his family fled their native Hungary to live in the United Kingdom when Bugner was six years old and he made the switch to Australia in 1986, taking out dual British-Australian nationality.

It was then he adopted the 'Aussie Joe' moniker and made his in-ring comeback, before eventually retiring in 1999.

Another Australian has recently taken the boxing world by storm. Jeff Horn stunned Manny Pacquiao to capture the WBO Welterweight Championship at the start of the month.

His victory by unanimous decision was not without controversy and Bugner believed the fight could have gone either way.

"I thought the fight was terribly close,” Bugner said.

"As far as Australia is concerned of course I was cheering for Aussie, but at the end of the day the fight could've gone to a draw.

"But either way it doesn't matter because we won.”

He believed the win was a big boost to boxing in the country.

"For a simple reason - when you've got close to a 100,000 people watching you and God knows how many on television, it was very important,” he said.

"I just wish, this is my opinion, that it was a bit more sensational.”

As a former champion himself, Bugner said while winning the belt was a massive achievement, it was all about what Horn did with it after that initial victory.

"When his defence comes, it will be a different kettle of fish... and it doesn't matter who he fights... Horn is going to have to be on the ball or otherwise he's going to get eaten,” he said.

"I'm telling him now as an Australian, he has to defend his title, not look after it.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  aeiou foundation boxing famous mud crab lunch jeff horn joe bugner withcott hotel

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Father and son share passion for racing cars

Father and son share passion for racing cars

Craig and Jayden Manteufel fix up cars to race in competitions across the state.

Cancer survivor to lead Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

HUMBLED: Gatton's Barbara Martin is the new face of the upcoming Lockyer Valley Relay For Life.

Meet the new face of Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

Breastscreen van to make pit stop in Gatton

CHECKING UP: Colleen Stokman utilises the Breastscreen's mobile van last time it visited Plainland in July, 2015. Photo Francis Witsenhuysen / Gatton Star

Women over 40 are being urged to get a free mammogram during August.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

ALL SMILES: Laidley singer Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month after his triumph on The Voice.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

Local Partners

Gatton artist gives town a fresh coat

Emma McLucas was mentored as part of the First Coat Lockyer project.

Gatton Hawks go down to Valleys Roosters

TOUGH LOSS: The Gatton Hawks were defeated by the Valleys Roosters 38-22 on Saturday night at Herb Steinohrt Oval.

Hawks were brought back down to Earth with a 38-22 loss.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Highfields Residential Development Opportunity

Lot 1 Woolmer Road, Woolmer 4352

Residential Land Lot 1 Woomler Road Queensland is a Development Approved 68 lot residential ... Auction at Fitzy's...

Lot 1 Woomler Road Queensland is a Development Approved 68 lot residential estate development opportunity. This staged development opportunity can be completed in...

Vacant 1213m2 - Trentwood Estate - Golf Course Precinct

5 Paringa Close, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land A vacant 1,213m2 block located close to the golf course in a ... Auction at Fitzy's...

A vacant 1,213m2 block located close to the golf course in a tiny cul de sac is the rarest of offerings. Surrounded by million dollar plus property this prime...

Location perfect and whisper quiet

5 Hodgen Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest above...

Location perfect and recently refurbished this cottage style home is the ultimate lifestyle purchase. Positioned in the sought after suburb of South Toowoomba and...

Enjoy a lifestyle rich in character and convenience!

36 Hill Street, Toowoomba City 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction at Fitzy's...

Exuding elegant charm, this renovated character home is enviably located just footsteps from Laurel Bank Park and Grand Central Shopping Centre, offering the...

Comfortable family home in a great location!

9 Bronwyn Court, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 5 Offers over...

Enjoying a premier location, this beautifully-presented Gordon Bourke home boasts a huge enclosed entertaining area plus a four-bay shed with 3-phase power. The...

Genuine family home - Walk to USQ

14 Magann Court, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Whisper quiet, this genuine family home is perfectly positioned in a small cul de sac finished by parkland. With only a short stroll to the USQ, you're location...

Exceptional Value - 991m2 - Move In Ready!

17 Whitman Street, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Come and be amazed at the value on offer here in this well-appointed lowset home. Immaculately presented with outstanding street appeal, this inviting family home...

Lifestyle and Production!!!

'Rosehille' 172 Yarranlea Road, Yarranlea 4356

Rural 4 2 4 Offers over...

160 acres (approx.) of beautiful Yarranlea soil along with an attractive modern brick homestead make Rosehille a great purchase for the astute buyer. The homestead...

Downsize to Rangeville

1/74 Perth Street, Rangeville 4350

House 3 1 2 $325,000

Or make this your first property purchase and take advantage of the brilliant location. Being a short walk to lake Annand with its picturesque walkways and...

Size, Quality, Appeal

12 Palm Court, Rangeville 4350

House 6 1 2 Interest From...

This imposing Rangeville residence has been revonated in a classy and tasteful manner to offer a high standard finished product ideally suited to modern family...

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!