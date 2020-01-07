Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nerida and Brian Egan from Aussie Helpers.
Nerida and Brian Egan from Aussie Helpers.
News

Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

Jorja McDonnell
, jorja.mcdonnell@westernstarnews.com
7th Jan 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE founder of Charleville-based charity Aussie Helpers, Brian Egan, has died aged 76.

In a statement released this morning, the charity paid tribute to Mr Egan, who founded Aussie Helpers 17 years ago.

"It is with great sadness that the team at Aussie Helpers reports the passing of co-founder Brian Egan," the statement read

"Brian, 76, dedicated his life to helping others and, with his wife Nerida, founded rural charity Aussie Helpers in 2002, providing support to thousands of farming families doing it tough on the land.

"Brian was the winner of Queensland Senior Australian of the Year in 2008, and was widely respected and admired throughout the Australian farming community and will be missed by those who were touched by his generosity and kindness.

"Brian is survived by his wife Nerida and daughters Natasha, Samantha, Kelly and Victoria."

Last year, Mr Egan stepped down from his position as CEO of the charity, citing health concerns, and the position was taken over by his daughter Samantha.

Aussie Helpers is one of Australia's largest charities providing assistance to farmers, helping more than 13,000 families through financial aid, supply donations, education support, mental health help, and more.

In his life, Mr Egan was awarded the Pride of Australia Medal and Senior Australian of the Year (Queensland) for his work.

aussie helpers brian egan death editors picks
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub fundraiser collects $2000 for local fire brigade heroes

        Pub fundraiser collects $2000 for local fire brigade heroes

        News A Somerset community has contributed to a massive fundraising effort in support of their local fireys.

        Driver discovers you should always open official mail

        premium_icon Driver discovers you should always open official mail

        News A 21-year-old woman ignored an important letter warning her not to drive until her...

        Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        premium_icon Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        News Horror tree lopping accident traps man for hours on rural property

        Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

        premium_icon Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

        News Lockyer Valley RSLs will share in more than $30,000 in federal funding to help...