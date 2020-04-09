Aussie COVID-19 death toll hits 51

South Australia has recorded its third coronavirus fatality, bringing the national death toll to 51.

"Sadly, a 76-year-old man from regional South Australia passed away last night from COVID-19 in the Royal Adelaide Hospital," SA Health said in a statement.

"The man acquired COVID-19 in the Barossa Valley. His passing is the third death in SA from COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 9 April 2020: Sadly, a 76-year-old man from regional South Australia passed away last night from COVID-19 in the RAH. The man acquired COVID-19 in the Barossa Valley. His passing is the 3rd death in SA from COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/y986bkXUIy — SA Health (@SAHealth) April 8, 2020

More to come