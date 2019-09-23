Menu
Andrew Gosling has been charged over the death, and could now face 15-years behind bars and a public caning if found guilty.
Crime

Aussie could face public caning over death

23rd Sep 2019 12:34 PM

An Aussie IT worker who allegedly threw a wine bottle from a 35-storey apartment in Singapore, killing a grandfather, could face 15 years behind bars as well as a public caning for his actions.

Andrew Gosling, 47, was charged earlier this month with "a rash act causing death" after a bottle landed on the head of delivery driver and father-of-four Nasiari Sunee, who was at a barbecue below surrounded by friends and family.

One of the women at the gathering was a nurse - but Sunee couldn't be saved. It is understood Mr Sunee was celebrating a relative's house-warming and was about to eat dinner.

Father-of-four Nasiari Sunee, right, died in hospital the following day after being hit in the head by a wine bottle.
Over the weekend, the charges against Mr Gosling were upgraded to 'voluntarily causing grievous hurt with an instrument', according to The Straits Times.

The IT expert was initially charged with causing death by rash act, and faced a maximum five-year sentence, however the new charge could mean his punishment now sits at 15-years behind bars along with a public caning for his alleged actions.

Mr Gosling surrendered to the police 10 days after the alleged incident, following a thorough search inside the Spottiswoode 18 condominium for the offender.

Mr Gosling will return to court on October 18.

