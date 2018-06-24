Menu
Nic Cester was behind the microphone.
Rugby League

Jet mocked over Origin show

24th Jun 2018 8:30 PM

AUSSIE rock band Jet was the butt of plenty of jokes as it performed to a packed ANZ Stadium before kick-off in Origin II.

Frontman Nic Cester belted out the words to Jet's famous hit Are You Gonna Be My Girl - which was released 15 years ago in 2003.

Social media had a field day, mocking the fact the last time NSW had a hold over Queensland on the field was about the time that single hit the charts.

Perhaps somewhat unfairly, plenty of footy fans had a laugh at Jet's expense, claiming to have forgotten the Aussie rockers were still around.

Twitter users also had a dig at the musicians for playing a song from 15 years ago as they questioned whether the band had any other songs in its repertoire.

For what it's worth, we reckon Jet did a bang-up job. Are You Gonna Be My Girl is an oldie but a goodie - and the classics are classics for a reason.

