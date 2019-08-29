Audience stunned by live TV slur

Rachael from The Bachelor dropped an F-Bomb live on Studio 10.

THE Channel 10 studio erupted in shocked gasps this morning as controversial Bach evictee Rachael Arahill levelled a colourful insult at Matt Agnew.

Appearing on Studio 10 this morning, the 23-year-old personal trainer was asked if she had anything to say to the 32-year-old astrophysicist who sent her packing before the rose ceremony in last night's explosive episode which saw her attempt to hit on a crew member as her "plan B".

Seated next to fellow evictee Nikki, the reality star - who infamously entered the mansion in a wedding dress - said: "I'll just leave it with a simple one," with a grin, before looking to a cardboard cutout of Matt with a sideways glance: "F***ing dog!".

The latest Bachelor evictees on Studio 10.

Noticing the strong reaction from the panel, as Cassandra Thorburn fanned herself with her notes and Harris frantically yelled "Whoa, whoa, whoa, you cannot say that on TV girl, we better wrap this up," Rachael then asked whether the segment was live.

"Sorry, I don't watch TV," she uttered through fits of laughter.

The personal trainer was one half of the duo at the centre of Matt Agnew's early-season 'investigation' into whether he was labelled a "dog c**t" and "disrespectful pig" during a private conversation by the pool.

Her live gaffe this morning all but proves she did indeed use the expletive-filled language along with Monique Morley to describe Agnew.

The Studio 10 panel looked shocked as Rachael dropped the expletive on the popular live morning show. Photo: Ten