‘Atrocious’ food being served in hotels

Australians stuck in quarantine have taken to social media to share the food on offer as they remain cooped-up in hotels for their mandatory 14 days of self-isolation.

Photos posted online range from the "atrocious" to similar to meals available on international flights, however, some in quarantine appear to be allowed to receive care packages and order groceries.

Tia Nyirongo returned from Bali to Perth earlier this week and was placed in a hotel to complete her isolation. In a video shared to her Facebook and Instagram she slammed the food available.



Ms Nyirongo shared how she had gotten ‘nine cubs of random fruit’ for breakfast.

"So the food's been really atrocious … it's worse than a struggle meal," she said, holding up a container of fruit salad and adding: "This was my breakfast so a total of nine cubes of random fruit were given to me, so it's not amazing."

However, Ms Nyirongo did say the hotel had been receptive to feedback and later revealed she had been able to have groceries delivered to her room.

"The nice thing is they are listening and people have been complaining so they've changed the rules on outdoor food being allowed to be brought in," she said.

She was later able to get groceries delivered.

In Sydney, one woman was less than impressed by the food she received while being quarantined at the ParkRoyal in Darling Harbour, posting a photo of a small plastic container of what looked like stir fry vegetables.

"This is the dinner (that) was delivers (sic) to me!" she wrote. "Would you stay in this hotel?"

Another person shared a video of their meals being left in paper bags by their hotel door, while one woman revealed she had been able to get doughnuts delivered for her birthday while she was being quarantined inside Sydney's Sheraton Grand.

The meal served at the ParkRoyal.

Last week Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced strict new isolation measures for those who have come home from abroad in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, which came into effect last Saturday at midnight.

"States and territories will be quarantining all arrivals through our airports in hotels and other accommodation facilities for the two weeks of their mandatory self-isolation before they are able to return to their home," Mr Morrison said at a press conference in Canberra.

"If their home is in South Australia or Perth or Tasmania and they've arrived in Melbourne, they will be quarantining in Melbourne."

A woman being quarantined at the Sheraton got these doughnuts delivered to celebrate her birthday. Picture: Instagram.

A person staying at the Ibis in Darling Harbour said they got this care package. Picture: Instagram.

Mr Morrison said the strict new measure was necessary given two-thirds of all confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia are the result of Aussies coming home from overseas.

And to ensure people remain in the hotels where they're placed for 14 days, the Commonwealth will provide support by deploying the Australian Defence Force "to assist with compliance", he said.

The drastic quarantine measure has been slammed by returning travellers, with one mum branding her family's Sydney hotel quarantine "inhumane".

Originally published as 'Atrocious' food being served in hotels

Another of the meals Ms Nyirongo received. Picture: Instagram.