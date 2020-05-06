Menu
The Australian Taxation Office has experienced a massive data breach in relation to the early access to superannuation scheme.
Crime

ATO detects fraud as Aussies try to get super

by Sophie Elsworth
6th May 2020 9:40 PM
The Australian Taxation Office has detected fraudulent activity in relation to the Federal Government's early access to superannuation scheme.

The Australian Federal Police has been called in to investigate the matter urgently after it was raised to the ATO's attention on Wednesday.

The popular scheme has already been taken up by more than 1 million cash-strapped applications since money could start to be withdrawn from April 20.

In an issued statement the ATO said all appropriate measures were being put in place to secure people's personal information.

"Measures designed to protect the integrity of the early access to superannuation scheme have helped detect a small amount of fraudulent activity associated with the program," the statement said.

"A small number of people appear to have had personal details unlawfully used in a bid to defraud the program.

"This has been stopped and the impacted individuals are being contacted."

The ATO said their online systems remained safe and secure.

Under the early access to super scheme eligible applications who have been made redundant this year or suffered a significant income loss can apply to access $10,000 now and another $10,000 in the new financial year.

Latest figures show already 1.105 million Australians have been given approval by the ATO to access their retirement savings early equating to $9.1 billions.

The average amount withdrawn is $8829.

