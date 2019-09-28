Menu
Login
AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Sunshine and friendly competition at Gatton...

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

News EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Hail at Patchs Beach.

News PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

ISAAC Emmanuel Roberts, 35, from Toowoomba, is facing drugs charges that carry the maximum death penalty.

News premium_icon How Isaac went from Downlands schoolboy to Bali...

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

News GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

LOOKING THE PART: Russell Kerwitz (right) was busy selling tickets for the ham wheel at the Marburg Christmas Carnival.

News Christmas spirit on display in Rosewood and...

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

News PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

Beautiful bush bees taking cover from a storm.

Community 'Bush bees taking cover from a storm'

L-R Steph Beck and Rachael Lelen at Flamingo's On Quay.

News GALLERY: Rocky's finest step out to enjoy night...

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

News Thrilling World Rally Championship finale this...

Carole Marsden

News PHOTOS: The storm that ripped through Bundy

Games

Games The great Xbox sleepover - Xbox Stay N' Play

Smarter Shopping The Stormtroopers are coming – to vacuum your...

AFL

‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

28th Sep 2019 5:22 PM

Andrew Bogut is always entertaining and outspoken and he has proclaimed that Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly saved the AFL Grand Final pre-game show.

Kelly came on to stage to belt out Leaps and Bounds and had the MCG rocking.

"And Paul Kelly saves the AFLGF pre-game," tweeted Bogut.

 

He was joined by a host of others in praising Kelly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelly came out to sing some of his classics after young pop star Dean Lewis took to the stage and opted to try and get fans pumped for the Richmond v GWS showdown by singing... break up songs.

While his performance was well received it was his set list that copped a heap of flak on social media for being the wrong sort of performance.

Michael Schiavello led the chorus of those jumping on the Lewis performance accusing Lewis of "killing the atmosphere," at the MCG.

 

 

 

The pre-game was then rounded out by the always popular rendition of Up There Cazaly by Mike Brady, described as "football's anthem" by Peter Donegan.

 

But if people thought Lewis was bad they saved even more of their vitriol for Conrad Sewell's rendition of Advance Australia Fair.

Sewell delivered what was a fairly slow rendition of the anthem which featured some long notes, clearly too long for some.

 

Others simply went Sewell over his fashion sense as he performed without socks, which for some reason rankled a few commentators.

 

The entertainment came on the back of what was a nervous build up to the game for GWS fans with unbelievable scenes taking place at the ground as captain Phil Davis was nearly a late scratching.
Davis, who had come into the game under an injury cloud but declared himself fit on Saturday morning was then put through final paces in the rooms and even had to have a chat with coach Leon Cameron and team medical staff.

He struggled to reach top pace in a searching test, he went down to the rooms then re-emerged for the team warm-up.

Fox Footy commentator Mark Ricciuto posted on Twitter after the teams were named, saying he feared Davis could yet be a late withdrawal. But assistant coach Lenny Hayes said the Giants had no concerns. "He just had a fitness test. Looked to be moving well to me," Hayes told ABC Grandstand.

"I think it's full steam ahead and he'll play." The Giants had Lachie Keeffe on standby if Davis had to pull out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

afl grand final dean lewis mcg paul kelly