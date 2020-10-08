Athletics club to jump high with funding boost

Athletes from the Upper Lockyer Little Athletics club have been given a funding boost to kick start the year (File Image).

YOUNG athletes from the Upper Lockyer Little Athletics will have access to more equipment thanks to a funding boost from Coles.

As part of the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund, the Withcott group received $4100 for the upcoming season.

Centre manager Angela Maizey said the grant would help get its athletes and volunteers on track after a tough year.

“The kids will be extremely excited to get new shot puts, runway markets and collapsible hurdles,” she said.

“The extra equipment will help us to engage more kids at the same time, thus improving training and competitions.”

The Withcott club is one of 158 grassroots sporting clubs across Australia that have taken a slice of Cole’s $521,000 donation in the latest round.

It’s the single largest round of grants distributed to Little Athletics centres since the Coles fund was established two years ago.

It follows in the footsteps of ambassadors Sally Pearson and Brandon Starc.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was pleased to continue its support of Queensland’s budding athletes and parent volunteers.

“We know it’s been a difficult six months for everyone involved in community sport. We hope these grants will give athletes, families and volunteers a morale boost ahead of the new season,” he said.

The Upper Lockyer Little Athletics Club trains on Wednesday afternoons at Withcott’s Springbrook Park from 4.15 to 6pm.