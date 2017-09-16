Athletics champs do Laidley proud

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Faith Lutheran College students brought home a flurry of medals from the Met West Athletics Regional Trials on August 14-15.

METROPOLITAN West athletes have come home clinking from the regional track and field competition, with two schools earning a combined medal tally of 15 gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.

Faith Lutheran College and Laidley State High School both saw a number of their students head to Brisbane for the competition, with eleven young sports men and women off to the state titles on October 15.

Cameron Messenger represented Laidley high school for the first time and said he was very surprised with the results, coming away with a gold and silver medal.

"With discus, I was coming last for five out of six of my throws, then on the sixth one, I threw the furthest and came first,” he said.

"With javelin, I beat the qualifying distance by 6 metres, which was pretty cool.”

His classmate Joel Blake was similarly stunned with his results, as he picked up a gold in javelin and a bronze in shotput, neither of which are his strongest event.

"I just wanted to give it my best and beat the other competition,” he said.

"Unfortunately I didn't make the qualification for state so I'll be training to go further next year.”

Laidley State High School students brought home their own cache of accolades and some will head to the state titles next month . Contributed

Over at Faith Lutheran College, eight athletes qualified for the championships in Brisbane and will now be hunkering down into training.

Year 7 student Caitlin Taylor, who brought back three gold medals in the 100m, 200m and long jump events, said she was pleased with her regional result but still nervous about the next stage.

"I know the competition and it's going to be tough,” she said.

"We'll be stepping up the weights now.”

Mitchell Mellor earned a gold in the 400m and silver in the 800m events, and said he was aware of the challenges which lay ahead.

"We usually train on grass, so it's definitely odd going onto a different track,” he said.

"You get more bounce, so you have to stride more.”

Still, the Year 11 student maintained he was confident of making his school proud next month.

From Faith, Hailey Kellam won gold in hurdles, Hayley Reynolds won gold in 100m, 200m and long jump, Breton Malec won bronze in discus, Dugald Strachan won silver in 400m and bronze in 800m, and Kayla Turnbull won silver in discus.

Also representing Laidley was Catherine Lee, who won bronze in javelin, Hayden Birkbeck, who won gold in high jump and bronze in long jump and Coda Stanmore won gold in 400m and 800m with a silver in 100m.