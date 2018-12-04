Athletes to jump for their dreams

TOP JUMPERS: Lockyer District High School students Chantelle Brown and Aden Cowdroy will compete in Cairns this weekend.

ATHLETICS: Chantelle Brown will follow her dreams at the 2018 Australian All Schools Championship at Cairns this weekend.

But before she gets there she will have to overcome her fear of flying.

The journey will be the 17-year-old's first aeroplane flight and the furthest she has been from the Lockyer Valley but she is determined to excel.

The multidisciplinary athlete will compete in the high jump and 200m sprint on the Barlow Park track against athletes from across Australia.

With her mum cheering her on from the sideline, Chantelle is feeling confident and plans to take a relaxed approach to the competition.

"I'm not sure how I will go but I'll just give it a go and have fun,” she said.

The Lockyer District High School graduate jumped 1.62m to qualify at the Queensland Secondary School Athletics Championship, 10cm shy of her personal best.

Her efforts at the qualifying competition placed her second in the high jump, third in the 200m sprint final, fifth in the 100m final and fifth in long jump.

The Ropehill Little Athletics Club competitor originally didn't make the cut to race in the 200m track event at Cairns but was called up to the blocks after another athlete pulled out.

"I like doing the 200m, I just like how there's curve and it's a little longer and you can get into it,” she said.

Joining Chantellle in the Queensland maroon will be Lockyer District peer Aden Cowdroy.

The 14-year-old achieved second place at the state qualifier in Brisbane, securing the spot with a jump of 1.86m.

Cowdroy has gone from strength to strength in the last two years, improving his personal best by 46cm since March 2017.

Coach David Hacker said the young Laidley Little Athletics Club competitor continued to get better.

"Aden's dedication to athletics has seen a fantastic improvement over 18 months,” Hacker said.

"High jump is a complex, difficult discipline requiring mental focus and strength as well as physical attributes.

"Many jumpers are beaten by the mind game.”