Athletes put Faith in hard work and perseverance

ATHLETICS: Hayley Reynolds and Caitlin Taylor are testaments to what hard work and perseverance can bring.

The training partners are state champions after both claiming gold medals at the Queensland School Sport Track and Field Championships.

The wins will see them represent Queensland at the nationals titles in Cairns in December.

They train under the watchful eye of legendary Lockyer District Athletic Club coach Bailey Pashley four days a week at his base in Karrabin.

The Faith Lutheran College students are no strangers to the big stage and have each competed in several state and national titles before.

Hayley, 15, claimed two gold medals in the long jump and 4x100m, as well as a bronze in the 200m this year.

"I was really just in it to see how I was performing,” she said.

"I have done a lot of training and hard work, I was hoping for some (personal best times), which I did get in two of those events.

"We're always working hard and getting the results is what keeps you motivated, just always wanting to better your results.”

"It's always a good time to go to training with your friends.”

The Hatton Vale athlete knows what it takes to take out a national long jump crown but admitted the nerves never went away.

"I'm still feeling nervous but confident that I've done it before,” she said.

"I love doing it, not just because I'm good at it.”

Caitlin, 13, took home three golds in the 100m, long jump and 4x100m events and a silver medal in the 200m from states.

She will head into the national titles at the end of the year on the back of golds in the 100m and 200m at the 2017 championships.

"(Training) is a bit hectic,” she said.

"We put our hardest in and it comes out with a good result. I'm going there to do my best but getting a medal would be even better.”

Their coach hailed their successes.

"The best athletes from all schools regions in the state competed and any athlete who wins a medal must compete at their very best,” Pashley said.

Faith had a strong representation at the state championships with six of their students representing the Met West region.

Senior Mitchell Mellor picked up bronze in the 400m and took out fourth in the 800m, while Mathew Passfield, Chantelle Greif and Mykala Joseph-Greenup all achieved new personal bests.

Year ten student Mathew reached the final of the 100m and the semi-final of the 200m, while year seven student Chantelle finished sixth in the 200m and 800m events.

Year 12 student Mykala threw 32m to finish 7th in her discus division.