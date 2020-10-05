Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.
RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.
News

Athlete, 70, hospitalised after triathlon

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.

A man in his 70s was participating in a triathlon event when he suffered a suspected heart attack.

He was pulled from the water unconscious by local Surf Lifesavers and resuscitated on scene.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed on scene and the onboard Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic stabilised the man for transport to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He remained in a serious but stable condition throughout the flight and was accompanied by his partner.

Due to the quick response of the personnel first on scene and their ability to defibrillate and apply CPR, it is expected the patient will make a full recovery.

racq capricorn rescue triathlon
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why farmers are praying bureau has got the forecast right

        Premium Content Why farmers are praying bureau has got the forecast right

        Rural A LA Nina has been declared for Australia, but here’s why our farmer’s aren’t jumping for joy … yet.

        Injuries plague Hawks one-and-only home game of season

        Premium Content Injuries plague Hawks one-and-only home game of season

        Rugby League THIS Saturday is your only chance to see the Hawks take the field at Gatton. Here’s...

        RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        Premium Content RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        News There are many coronavirus changes coming for Queensland

        Business grants to create more than 600 jobs

        Premium Content Business grants to create more than 600 jobs

        News State Government grant program creating hundreds of jobs