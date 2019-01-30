Atheltes' determination and dedication recognised

REWARDED: Taekwondo student Catherine Ovenden and hockey player Sarah Steinhardt were recognised for their achievements on Saturday.

Dominic Elsome

THE dedication and hard work of two of the Lockyer Valley's greatest athletes was recognised on Saturday.

Catherine Ovenden and Sarah Steinhardt were awarded Senior and Junior Sports Awards respectively, recognising their achievements and dedication to their sports.

Taekwondo student Ms Ovenden had a massive year of strong performances on the national competition circuit.

But the highlight came with her bronze medal- winning performance at the ITF World Cup, followed up by taking out overall female champion at the Bai Rui Nationals.

Ms Ovenden was shocked by the award but grateful for the recognition.

"It's a wonderful feeling, because you put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that and years of training,” Ms Ovenden said.

Junior Sportsperson of the Year Sarah Steinhardt at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Australia Day Ceremony Dominic Elsome

Junior Sportsperson of the Year Miss Steinhardt was also shocked at her award.

"You don't do it for the recognition but it is quite nice to be recognised for all the work that you do put in,” she said.

The Tenthill hockey player has represented Queensland and last year made her debut in the Australian Under-21 team at the Oceania Junior Cup.

She said her passion for the sport kept her striving for success.

"It's the love of the game - you just want to achieve and go as far as you possibly can, so you put in 100 per cent effort and see how far you can go,” she said.