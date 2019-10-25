AT RISK: Suicide, jobless kids need urgent attention

A youth wellbeing survey intends to discover more about the issues confronting regional youth.

FOLLOWING calls for change by support services and community groups, plans are under way to delve into the issues plaguing youth in Lowood.

Somerset Regional Council have partnered with West Moreton Health, and Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network, to carry out a youth wellbeing survey.

“The youth suicide rates in and around Lowood are well above average,” Councillor Sean Choat said at council’s recent meeting.

“It’s a sobering thing to think we have this issue. It’s happening regularly, and we don’t hear about it.”

He expressed his full support for the planned survey.

“Any research council can do to learn more about this, to gain an understanding of the troubles being faced by the youth in our region, will be of huge benefit.”

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke was in agreement.

“It’s very real in today’s society, and it starts at a young age,” Cr Gaedtke said.

Cr Dan Hall was curious as to the root cause of the issue.

“Is it because there’s a lot of idle hands, and not enough work, or is it because of things like cyber-bullying?” he said.

Director of Corporate and Community Services Matthew McGoldrick acknowledged there were a number of factors involved.

“That’s exactly what the survey will hope to find out,” he said.

The Youth Engagement Officer’s report reviewed during the meeting indicated homelessness and couch-surfing were common among young people in the Lowood area.

It also identified limited transportation options were a constant source of frustration.

Topics discussed in the survey will include social wellbeing, mental health, infrastructure, activities, transport, crime, housing, availability of services, education and employment.

It should only take participants about ten minutes to fill out the survey, and results will be de-identified before the data can be put to use.

The survey will be promoted via council’s website and social media pages, and local schools will also be asked to encourage participation.

“What we really need is for all of them to fill it out,” Cr Hall said.

It is expected the survey will go live later this month.