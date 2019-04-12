Aston DB5 earns owner massive payday at Gosford car auction

AN iconic Brit claimed an Australian record at the much-anticipated Gosford Classic Car Museum auction on April 7.

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5, made famous in the James Bond film Goldfinger, sold for $1.55 million after starting at $890,000. In pristine condition, it was one of only 1021 built and had 38,325 miles on the clock, featuring a six-cylinder engine partnered to a manual transmission.

Ten other records for Australian cars were broken for Holden models and others set for American and European luxury models.

The Aussie Invader III jet car, which has been warehoused since daredevil Rosco McGlashan piloted it in 1997 and went from standstill to 1000km/h in 16 seconds, started at $59,000 before two buyers entered a bidding war that resulted in it going for $455,000.

The Aston topped the bidding at the Gosford auction.

Among the other highlights were a 1930 Packard 740 which sold for $225,000, a 1992 Ferrari Testarossa 512TRmade $270,000, a 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer went for $510,000, a 1978 Ferarri 512BB hit $520,000, a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV got $500,000, the 2006 Ferrari Super America reached $510,000 and a 1999 Lamborghini Diablo SV achieved $340,000.

The most sought-after Porsche was a 2016 911R, which at $650,000 exceeded its original price.

Also of note was a 1971 Valiant Charger E38 which went under the hammer for $137,000, while Aussie classics saw a 1972 Chrysler Charger R/T E49 achieve $210,000, a 1968 Ford Falcon XT GT made $120,000, a 1975 Ford Falcon XB GT reached $165,000, and a 1980 Holden VC Brock Commodore made $94,000.

The Aussie Invader III jet car sold for a record sum.

Owner Tony Denny, who had been displaying the collection at Gosford Classic Car Museum, decided to sell all the cars, motorbikes and memorabilia following an ongoing battle with the Australian Taxation Office.

The highly publicised nine-hour marathon sale attracted 5000 registered bidders and by the end 98 per cent of more than 150 vehicles had been sold with the remainder under negotiation.

Lloyds Auctioneers chief operating officer Lee Hames said the auction was a rare event which had attracted extremely strong bidding.

"This collection was a one of a kind - the largest private collection of its kind in the southern hemisphere," Mr Hames said.