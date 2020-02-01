Assistance for flood-impacted communities in CQ

“The Federal Government will pick up part of the bill to fix roads and other Infrastructure and to clean up,” Minister Littleproud said.

DISASTER assistance for road and infrastructure repairs is now available in the Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo, Burdekin, Longreach and Townsville council areas after recent flooding across Northern Queensland.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management, David Littleproud said the assistance would help restore essential community infrastructure.

"This provides immediate financial support to flood affected communities.

"The sooner communities can get back to work, the faster they can recover.

"We will make further assistance available to these communities as it is needed."

Queensland Minister for Emergency Services, Craig Crawford said some areas had reported rainfall of up to 600 millimetres.

"This heavy and persistent rainfall has caused flash flooding, damage to public infrastructure and road closures across wide areas of Northern, Central and Western Queensland," Mr Crawford said.

"This funding will also assist with restoring damaged public infrastructure to alleviate the financial burden on these impacted communities.

"As our disaster season pivots from bushfires to floods, it's important to know that all impacted areas are being supported with assistance to clean-up and recover.

"As the impacts of this rainfall and flooding continue to unfold, the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments will work together to ensure all impacted communities, whether it's fire, flood or cyclone, receive the recovery support they need."

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website and the Queensland Government's Disaster Management website.