Assaults, knives, and midnight intercepts: police news

FROM midnight to midday, our local police are out in force at all hours, every day of the week.

Read on to find out what our police have been up to this week.

Assault Arrest

Esk Police have been investigating a reported assault matter involving three persons, which occurred in Esk during the week.

As a result of the investigation a 29-year-old Esk man was arrested and formally charged for assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was remanded to the Ipswich Watch house, and later released on strict bail conditions.

Knife to Meet You

A 41-year-old Esk man was issued with a notice to appear for possession of a knife in a public place in Esk.

The man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on July 17.

Fraudster Caught

A 25-year-old woman from Beerwah has been charged in relation to falsifying a Statutory Declaration and committing a fraud offence.

She will appear before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in August.

Found Property

A garden edger was found in Esk a few weeks ago.

Any person who may have lost an edger can attend the Esk Police Station with identification of the edger to claim ownership.

RBT Intercept

At 1am on May 24, a 23-year-old woman was pulled over on Eastern Drive, Gatton for an RBT.

She returned a result of 0.127% was given a notice to appear at the Gatton Magistrates Court.

Unlicensed Drive

At 1:40am on May 24, a 23-year-old man was intercepted on William Street in Gatton.

A breath test returned a result of 0.032%, and was found to be unlicensed.

He was given a demerit point suspension, and a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrate’s Court.

Midnight Intercept

At midnight on May 24, police stopped and searched a car near Old College Road, at Gatton. They located a small amount of methylamphetamine and a pipe.

A 26-year-old man was given a notice to appear at the Gatton Magistrates Court.

Drug Drive

At 11:40am on May 25, a vehicle was pulled over and searched on Wilson Street, Gatton.

Police located cannabis and smoking utensils.

A 30-year-old man was given a notice to appear at the Gatton Magistrates Court.