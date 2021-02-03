Assault victim tasered by police after brandishing knife

TASER DEPLOYED: A Burnett assault victim was tasered by police and faced court after he became enraged and grabbed a knife when he saw the injuries he had suffered. Photo: Louise Cheer / South Burnett Times

After being seriously assaulted and calling triple-zero, the last thing a Proston man was expecting was to be tasered and charged with obstructing police.

But that's exactly what occurred to 57-year-old Darren Arthur Bricknell, who faced Murgon Magistrates Court on February 2.

Bricknell pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a police officer after a violent incident on January 16.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court police were called to a Proston address at 11.45pm where they found Bricknell in his front yard with a "large laceration" to his head.

He told police the injuries occurred when he was assaulted by several people.

Sergeant Stevens said while speaking to police, he was agitated and "aggressive, but nor aggressive towards police".

"The defendant then entered the bathroom and upon seeing the injury, immediately became enraged," sergeant Stevens said.

Bricknell then ran through the kitchen and grabbed a large steel knife and fled through his front door, with the officers following.

"He was tipping over property … into the path of the police to slow them down," the sergeant said.

He then ran onto the street where further along the other persons allegedly involved in the assault were being spoken to by more police.

Despite being ordered to stop and warned he would be tasered, Bricknell ignored officers and was subsequently tasered and arrested before being taken to Kingaroy Hospital for treatment.

Bricknell was represented by duty solicitor Mark Werner, who noted the assault had caused a serious head injury to his client.

"(This was) a serious assault, your honour can see the stitches on his forehead," Mr Werner said.

"He was hit over the head with a baseball bat and was then on the phone with triple-zero for 45 minutes and was in somewhat of a panic when police arrived."

Mr Werner said while Bricknell had not "reacted well" to the assault, he had not been aggressive to police during the ordeal.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair noted he was"clearly the victim of a serious crime", and while it appeared as though he had intended to "take matters into your own hands" he had been affected by the injury and was subsequently tasered.

Bricknell was released into a good behaviour bond of $500 for four months, with no conviction recorded.

