Menu
Login
A 13-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly ‘using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face’.
A 13-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly ‘using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face’.
Crime

Teen charged with assault after firing Maccas chip at woman

by Greg Wilford
24th Jul 2018 2:54 PM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with assault after he allegedly used a straw to fire a chip at a woman in a London McDonald's.

It was alleged the chip hit the other customer's face, sparking a bust up between three of the boy's friends and four young women, which spilled outside, The Sun reports.

Cops spent months investigating before charging the 13-year-old with assaulting a woman "by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face".

 

Teen charged with assaulting a woman “by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face”.
Teen charged with assaulting a woman “by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face”.

 

However the case was dropped after two magistrate hearings ended when the boy accepted a caution. His mum said it was a waste of money and insisted he actually fired a bit of the straw's wrapper at a pal.

She said: "It's ridiculous. I tried to put a chip in a McDonald's straw. It doesn't fit."

Police said the boy's three friends, all 13, were also charged with assault over the bust-up at the Broadway shopping centre, Hammersmith, West London, in November.

One pleaded guilty, one was referred for a caution and the third is awaiting trial.

This originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.

assault charge editors picks fired chips maccas mcdonalds

Top Stories

    Benefits of table tennis go beyond a bit of fun

    Benefits of table tennis go beyond a bit of fun

    News Barry Driver has been playing table tennis for over 60 years.

    Water security is vital for future of local producers

    Water security is vital for future of local producers

    News Irrigators call for water security

    Gatton Hawks make statement with Valleys upset

    Gatton Hawks make statement with Valleys upset

    News There are now just two fixtures left in the season.

    Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    People and Places Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

    Local Partners