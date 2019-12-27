Ashes retained and so much more: 10 highlights of 2019

England's Test skipper Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes parade the World Cup trophy after England’s win over New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on July 14. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Scott Sawyer looks back at another amazing year in the world of cricket

10. Women in charge

THE Australian women's team cemented their dominance in the Old Dart with a commanding, multi-format Ashes series victory.

Ellyse Perry reinforced her billing as one of the game's brightest stars, carving out a crucial century in the first ­innings of the only Test of the series.

She backed it up with 76 in the second innings as the Australian juggernaut steamrolled the English.

Perry finished as the highest run-scorer of the series, while Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy were more than capable foils in plundering 359 and 266 runs respectively.

Lanning stole headlines with an unbeaten 133-run masterclass at Chelmsford, blasting the then-highest score in a women's T20 international off just 63 balls, which helped seal the Ashes win.

9. King Kohli reigns

VIRAT, well, he just kept being Virat.

Arguably the world's best batsman, and a man destined to go down as one of the greatest to have played the game, King Kohli did nothing to harm his reputation in 2019.

He cracked more than 600 Test runs at an average of more than 68, including an unbeaten 254, and also tallied more than 1200 one-day international runs at a clip over 61 and a strike rate of more than 95.

It was enough to have him finish the year on top of the ICC's Test and ODI batting rankings.

The 31-year-old star also snuck into the top 10 of the ICC T20 batting rankings, after smashing 466 runs at more than 77 in 10 internationals.

India captain Virat Kohli (front) celebrates after his side’s win over Australia in the fourth Test at the SCG in January. Picture: Brett Costello

8. Healy goes big

NOT satisfied with winning fans through her humour and brilliance with the roving microphone on the field, Alyssa Healy put on a one-woman firework show to cement her status as one of the modern game's true entertainers.

The quick-witted opener carried her bat during a T20 international against Sri Lanka in October to eclipse teammate Meg Lanning's former record score.

The innings was brutal, as Healy blasted 148 off just 61 balls at North Sydney Oval to lift the Aussies to a huge 2-226 - equalling the highest score by the women's team.

Healy reached the world record with a six, taking her past the former mark of 133 set by Lanning just two months ­earlier during the Ashes.

7. Spotlight on health

AS THE stigma surrounding mental health issues diminishes, their prevalence continues to be thrust further into the spotlight.

That was never more evident than in 2019, when three stars of Australian cricket - Glenn Maxwell, Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson - stepped away from the game in order to focus on their mental health.

All three took time away from the sport in November to deal with ongoing issues, prompting an outcry of support from the public.

Former Test captain Mark Taylor said he believed mental health would become a growing issue for not just cricket, but all elite sport in future, and it was vital that players could find time away from the game, and back in their community, to maintain their mental health.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association rolled out "Gameplan", a wellbeing and education program, in June in a bid to tackling issues related to mental health.

Glenn Maxwell is back in the game after taking a break for the sake of his mental health. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

6. Test cricket returns

IT WAS a regulation wicket that fell.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratene, trapped leg before wicket by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 59.

However, it was anything but a regular occurrence.

It was the first Test wicket to fall on Pakistan soil for more than a decade.

Ten years and nine months after the Lahore terror attack on the Sri Lankan team's bus and convoy killed six policemen and two members of the public, and left a reserve umpire and seven Sri Lankan players wounded, Test cricket had returned to the much-maligned nation.

The Sri Lankans played two one-dayers and three T20s in Pakistan prior to the Test in December, but with much-weakened sides after 10 players stayed home for fear of their safety.

5. Smith stars

SEAMING English decks, a dismal World Cup result, a ruthless Barmy Army honing in on wounds still healing from the sandpaper scandal, coupled with a rampaging Jimmy Anderson, a fierce Jofra Archer, and Stuart Broad terrorising the lefties - the Aussies were meant to be no chance.

But when Jimmy went down four overs into the first Test, suddenly the dream for Australia was not so distant.

Steve Smith was on another planet at Edgbaston, and all the Test venues, after recovering from being felled by Archer at Lord's to plunder 774 runs for the series.

Pat Cummins was superb, and given excellent support by Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, as Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-2 drawn series.

Not bad considering they called upon Mitchell Starc for only one Test, although a star was unearthed.

Steve Smith celebrates after reaching a double century on day two of the fourth Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on September 5. Picture: Getty Images

4. Marnus rises

THAT unearthed star was Marnus Labuschagne.

Lasagne, loose bus change - it doesn't matter how you pronounce Labuschagne, his talent speaks for itself.

The super sub who came in after superstar Steve Smith was felled during a venomous Jofra Archer spell at Lord's, Labuschagne stood tall against the barrage and literally batted his way into a Test spot for years to come.

The return home from England has been just as impressive, with Labuschagne belting more than 530 runs in Australia's past three Tests.

Throw in his more than handy leg spin, his age - only 25 - and his energy, and we might be looking at Australia's No.3 for the next decade.

He's just been called up to the one-day international squad too, as his star rapidly rises.

3. Cornwall rips it

ONE of the great things about the sport of cricket is it still has a place for the larger player.

If your eye is good, or your spin prodigious, you can find yourself becoming a national hero.

The latest cult hero, West Indies big man Rahkeem Cornwall, showed he was more than just the world's heaviest cricketer as he skittled the Afghanistan line-up. The 140kg, 196cm-tall 26-year-old destroyed the Afghan line-up, with his 7-75 the best figures for a West Indies spinner in nearly 50 years.

The off-spinner was able to produce plenty of bounce, thanks to his height advantage, which caused headaches for the Afghan batsmen.

Rahkeem Cornwall (right) made a big impression in 2019, albeit with the ball. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

2. Back in action

THE eyes of the cricketing world were fixed on Steve Smith and Dave Warner when they returned after serving their bans for their roles in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Warner was lucky to retain his place in the side after a torrid Ashes series where Stuart Broad tormented him.

A measly return of just 95 runs for the series had plenty declaring Warner finished, at least in away Tests, but those memories were erased by a fruitful home summer highlighted by an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide.

Smith's 774 runs in the Ashes erased any doubt about his importance to the team, or his star quality.

Cameron Bancroft's return was less spectacular.

He finds himself in a battle to re-establish himself in the national team.

1. World Cup thriller

TWO teams that Aussies hate losing to battled it out for the World Cup.

It was a nightmare scenario, but for the neutral sports lover the World Cup final was all gold - delivering arguably the most dramatic finish ever witnessed at an international game.

The England v New Zealand finale at Lord's deserves a book all to itself. It had everything.

It was mayhem - a catch that became a six, madness with an overthrow deflecting off the bat for a crucial four, and scores tied after both sides had batted out 50 overs each.

A super over followed, and England racked up a more-than-competitive 15 runs off their six balls.

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham stroked 13 off five deliveries, before a run-out levelled the scores again at the end of the super over.

Cue the wild celebrations, and confusion. Fans were left scrambling for the rule book as England celebrated - prevailing on a boundary countback, with their 24 fours and two sixes trumping the 14 fours and three sixes scored by the Kiwis.

Heartbreaking. Dramatic. Controversial. Bizarre. It was all of those and more.

The result even forced the International Cricket Council into a rule change.