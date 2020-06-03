Adventure awaits at CQ tourist operations

GET OUTSIDE: Alkoomi Adventure Farmstay and Campground is back open and ready for adventure

Just two-and-a-hal kilometres off the Bruce Highway as it passes through Marmor, between Gladstone and Rockhampton, lies a true Aussie getaway.

Alkoomi Adventure Farmstay and Campground is a fully functioning, family run cattle farm turned tourist destination.

Four years ago, cattle farmers Becc and Dave Farrell decided to open their home up to the public, to give tourists from far and wide a real outback adventure.

"We take our lifestyle for granted, but it's a really good life," Mrs Farrell said.

"We wanted to give people the chance to experience it."

From horse riding to kayaking, fishing to animal feeding and camping to sunset wine and cheese tours, the Farrells have got something for everyone.

According to Mrs Farrell, being so close to the highway, the farm relies heavily on ­travellers passing by for business.

Usually they welcome tourists from all over Australia and the world, from Western Australia to Germany.

This year however, the beginning of their tourism season coincided with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the closing of international and state borders.

As the tourism industry ground to a halt, the Farrells were forced to close their farm to the public.

After months of uncertainty, restrictions have finally begun to ease, and with Queenslanders now allowed to holiday freely throughout the state, Alkoomi has reopened its doors this week.

The Farrells are now calling on all Queenslanders to get out and experience the great outdoors.

"We really need the support of all our local tourists and Queenslanders to get out and support us," Mrs Farrell said.

"For towns people especially I think it'd be a nice escape, a chance for them to get out and into the countryside after being cooped up inside for so long."

Rockhampton Regional Council echoes this sentiment, encouraging residents to explore the range of parks, gardens, and green spaces that surround the Rockhampton region.

"Now that life has begun to find a new kind of normal, it is wonderful to spot people having picnics in the park, and see families once again enjoying our great play areas," said spokesperson for Parks and Public Spaces, Councillor Cherie Rutherford.

"We have more than 973 hectares of public land across our region, which includes 167 parks. That's a lot of parks waiting to be discovered."

For more information about Alkoomi Adventure Farmstay and Cmpground, or to book at visit head to http://www.outbackskills.com.au/alkoomi_farm_stay.html.